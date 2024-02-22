Marvel Super Hero™ Night with Miles Morales Bobblehead, Presented by GECU, Highlights 2024 Chihuahuas Promotions

February 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - The Chihuahuas announced today the promotions schedule for the 2024 season! The lineup includes 16 Fireworks Spectaculars, five of the popular midweek day baseball games, and four Bark at the Parks, presented by GECU.

Individual tickets for all home games can be purchased starting Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. The Chihuahuas kick-off the 2024 home season Tuesday, April 2 versus the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate) with the first 3,000 guests receiving Opening Day Rally Towels, presented by Mattress Firm.

The Chihuahuas are unveiling five giveaway nights, including a Miles Morales (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) Bobblehead, presented by GECU, that will take place on Marvel Super HeroTM Night, Friday, June 21. The Chihuahuas debuted a reimagined Chihuahuas logo created by Marvel animators in 2023 as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series. The Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game and jersey auction will be announced at a later date.

Other giveaways include a Margaritas Replica Jersey presented by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law (April 18), Clear Backpack presented by Party Time Ice (May 3), Rope Cap (May 10), and Beach Towel presented by Sarah Farms (May 24).

Returning this season are fireworks every Saturday with additional Fireworks Spectaculars on Sunday, May 26 in honor of Memorial Day and on July 3 & 4 in celebration of Independence Day.

The popular Star Wars Night & Jersey Auction returns to Southwest University Park Saturday, May 4 along with a Fireworks Spectacular.

Guests are invited to enjoy baseball on four major holidays in 2024 including Cinco de Mayo (May 5), Mother's Day (May 12), Emancipation Day (June 19), and Independence Day (July 3 & 4). The Chihuahuas will also play during Memorial Day weekend & Labor Day weekend.

Military, first responders, and veterans will continue to enjoy a 25% savings presented by AT&T on Tuesday through Thursday games (excludes April 2) via epchihuahuas.com, GovX.com, or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

Guests with paid admission must be present to receive a giveaway and only one giveaway per person will be allowed based on availability. All promotions, themes, and dates are subject to change. More themes, giveaways & promotions will be announced throughout the 2024 season!

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for 2024 Season Seat Memberships, Groups, and Premium Hospitality areas. For more information, call 915-533-BASE (2273), text 915-666-2005, or email tickets@epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.