Daily Promotional Schedule Announced for 2024 Space Cowboys Season

February 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - With single-game tickets set to go on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 am, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced their daily promotions for the 2024 season.

Tuesdays will once again feature $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas. Tuesday will also be Silver Stars Tuesdays presented by United HealthCare for seniors age 55+. Silver Stars packages are available starting at $60 and include a ticket to every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt, a free drink coupon for a small soda on Silver Stars gamedays, baseball bingo cards and access to exclusive Silver Stars VIP events.

Wednesday nights include three different promotions, pairing together "dog nights" with Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed and Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends each Wednesday and can sit in the Grass Land area with their pooch. Dogs do not require a ticket, but owners are required to fill out a form upon arriving at Constellation Field. Thanks to Texas Chili, every Wednesday includes $1 hot dogs as well. Finally, on Goodwill Wednesday, fans can bring their gently used items to select Goodwill locations in the greater Houston area and receive a voucher good for a ticket to any Wednesday Space Cowboys game. Donations will be accepted at Constellation Field on Wednesday nights.

Start the weekend early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Each Thursday will feature discounted beer and soda including beer from Eureka Heights.

The Space Cowboys will light up the skies over Constellation Field every Friday night in 2024 with Freddy's Fireworks Friday. Stick around after the game for a Texas-sized fireworks display set to different music and themes each Friday night.

Each Saturday in 2024 will include some combination of premium giveaways, postgame concerts or theme nights, with the full promotional schedule announced on Friday, February 23.

Finally, Sunday games are once again Orion's Kids Day, with pregame catch on the field, pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children. Additionally, Family Four Packs are available on Sunday thanks to First Services Credit Union which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.