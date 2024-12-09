Martino Named Forward of the Week for Third Time this Season

Sioux City, IA - Sioux City Musketeers forward, Giacomo Martino, has been named the USHL Forward of the Week.

Martino accrued six points in three games for the Musketeers this past weekend. He scored three goals and dished out three assists. The six points now puts him at a season total of 32 which leads both the Musketeers and the USHL.

This is the third time this season that Martino has been named the forward of the week. He took home the award on October 14th and November 4th.

The Northeastern commit scored two goals in Sioux City's game on Friday to open the weekend that became his fourth multi-goal game of the 2024-25 season.

The Toronto native also has ten multi-point games this season including two this past week. In only eight contests this year has Martino been held without a point.

Through 25 games played, Martino has already surpassed his goal, assist and point totals from the previous season in which he appeared in all but one game for the Musketeers. In 86 career games with Sioux City he has 57 points through 21 goals and 36 assists.

Sioux City faces another three games in three days stretch beginning on Thursday in Lincoln at 7:05 pm. They return to the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, December 14th with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 pm against the Omaha Lancers for Teddy Bear Toss Night.

