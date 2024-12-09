Martino, Lonergan, Seguin-Lescarbeau Named Players of the Week

December 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Giacomo Martino, Brian Lonergan and Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Dec. 5-Dec. 8.

Forward of the Week

Giacomo Martino, Sioux City Musketeers

Player Profile

Recorded points in each of Sioux City's three games last week, registering three goals, three assists and nine shots.

Scored twice and had a primary assist in the Musketeers' 5-4 overtime loss at Tri-City, then added a goal and an assist in the Musketeers' come-from-behind 5-4 overtime win at Omaha the following night.

Defenseman of the Week

Brian Lonergan, Omaha Lancers

Player Profile

Assisted on the game's first goal in Omaha's 4-3 overtime loss vs. Sioux Falls, then added a goal and two assists in the Lancers' 5-4 overtime loss to Sioux City.

Recorded his first goal and multi-point game of the season.

Led all USHL defensemen with four points while posting a +2 rating.

Goalie of the Week

Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau, Des Moines Buccaneers

Player Profile

Turned aside 41 of 43 shots in Des Moines' 5-2 win vs. Green Bay at the American Cup in Rochester, N.Y., and made 35 saves on 38 shots in the Buccaneers' 3-0 loss to the Lumberjacks on Sunday.

Finished the Buccaneers' six-game road trip with a 1-1-0-0 record, a .937 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.