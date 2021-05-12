Martin Grand Slam Pushes Naturals to 5-1 Win over Tulsa

Rudy Martin connected on the first grand slam of his life in the eighth inning and it was the difference in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' 5-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday night in the Naturals' Home Opener.

For the first seven innings, the Naturals could only manage one run on one hit, after Dennicher Carrasco doubled in Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Royals' prospect) in the fifth inning.

The Naturals didn't get back onto the scoreboard until the eighth when four straight batters reached base culminated in a Rudy Martin go-ahead grand slam, breaking the 1-1 tie for a 5-1 final.

Hicklen scored two runs after his walk in the fifth inning and again on Martin's home run after leading off the eighth with a double.

Carrasco added a run scored on top of his fifth-inning RBI, walking and scoring on Martin's grand slam as well.

The bottom four hitters in the lineup combined for all four of the Naturals hit, while the top five hitters did not reach base once.

Jon Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) delivered a magnificent start on the mound, pitching 5.2 scoreless frames, while striking out six.

Carlos Sanabria and Dylan Coleman combined for 3.1 innings of relief, with Coleman striking out four and earning the win despite allowing a game-tying homer in the top of the eighth.

The Naturals look to continue the winning ways and stretch the streak into three straight wins Wednesday night against Tulsa once more. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with Jonathan Bowlan (MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Royals' prospect) on the mound. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m. for a $1.50 BBQ Slider Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA featuring Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo.

