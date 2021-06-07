Marcelo Martinez Named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' left-hander Marcelo Martinez was named the Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week honor for his performance the week of May 31st through June 6th. Martinez is the team's second pitcher to claim the award this year following right-hander Alec Marsh, who won the honor for his performance the week of May 4th through May 9th.

The Reynosa, Mexico native made two (2) starts during his award-winning week and went 1-0. He earned the victory against Tulsa on Tuesday, June 1st after twirling 6.0 innings of one-run baseball while striking out nine and not issuing a walk. Martinez also started the game against the Drillers on Sunday, June 6th that was suspended and had thrown 1.1 innings allowing one hit and striking out two hitters.

It is the 29th time in franchise-history that a Naturals' pitcher has won the Pitcher of the Week award.

Devin Foyle of the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland Athletics) was the Double-A Central's Player of the Week after hitting .400 with two homers, a triple, seven runs scored, and drove in eight runs.

