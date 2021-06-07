Suspended Game to Resume July 20 at ONEOK Field

Sunday afternoon's game between the Tulsa Drillers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals that was stopped by rain in the top of the second inning has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader at ONEOK Field. The game began at Springdale's Arvest Ballpark, but it will be resumed at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in Tulsa because Sunday's game represented the final, regular season meeting in Springdale between the two teams.

The game will pick up with the Naturals leading 1-0 and the Drillers batting in the top of the second inning with one out and no runners on base. The game will maintain its original schedule of nine innings.

Following the completion of the suspended game, the two teams will play their regularly scheduled game beginning no earlier than 7:05 p.m. That game will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Drillers will stay as the visiting team in the resumed game, and will be the home team in the second game.

