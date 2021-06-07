Gorman Gets Second 4-Hit Game, Cardinals Drop Series Finale to Missions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Cardinals No. 2 prospect Nolan Gorman singled four times for Springfield on Sunday night in a 9-2 Cardinals loss to the San Antonio Missions (AA, Padres) at Hammons Field.

The loss gave the Missions the series win after the two teams split the first four games of the six-game set.

Gorman raised his average to .309 with the four hits in his third straight game batting out of the leadoff spot.

Despite the final score, Springfield had little trouble getting on base, finishing the night with 13 hits and a pair of walks. LF David Vinsky and DH Nick Raposo each finished with two hits, with Vinsky ripping his fifth double of the season and driving home a run to bring his season RBI total to 14.

Cardinals runs were scored in the eighth by 1B Luken Baker on a Vinsky force out and in the ninth by Raposo on a bases loaded walk drawn by CF Nick Plummer.

The Missions led 2-0 after two innings and that score remained in place for much of the game before a six-run seventh inning by San Antonio all but put the game out of reach. All six runs were scored off Cardinals RHP Jacob Bosiokovic--two were unearned.

Cardinals starting RHP Andre Pallante (L, 2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.0 innings, striking out five. Pallante has now allowed two runs or fewer in all seven of his starts this season. His ERA sits at 2.53.

Missions starting LHP Aaron Leasher (W, 2-2) lasted five innings, shutting out the Cardinals off of six hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Springfield opens up a new six-game series at Hammons Field on Tuesday when the Arkansas Travelers (AA, Mariners) come to town for the first time this season. Tuesday is a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day with hot dogs available at Hammons Field concessions all game for just a dollar.

