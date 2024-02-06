Marauders Reveal Bradenton Script Alternate Logo

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders today unveiled the team's first new logo since 2019, the Bradenton Script alternate logo. The logo will be featured on new black alternate jerseys that the team will wear on Friday home games for the new recurring promotion "Friendly City Fridays."

"We are very excited to launch Friendly City Fridays," said Craig Warzecha, Marauders General Manager. "This new initiative will be a great platform to engage with our local community and give us a platform to share all of the things that make the City of Bradenton and Manatee County a great place to live, work and play."

Friendly City Fridays are an effort to celebrate our local community. The Marauders have been working with key local community partners to help bring Friendly City Fridays to life. Friday home games will feature a Happy Hour from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the KONA and Yuengling Plaza Bars. Additionally, the Marauders will seek nominations for both small businesses and non profits to be highglighted during Friday home games. Each game, one small business and one non profit will be selected. Winners will receive a free table in the plaza, a social media highlight, four tickets to the game, and a PA announcement during the game. Those looking to nominate an organization can do so through a form which can be found on our website and linked here.

"The City of Bradenton is excited about the upcoming Bradenton Marauders season with the unveiling of the new logo and launch of Friendly City Fridays," said Mayor Gene Brown. "The Pirates have been a fixture of our community, drawing both residents and visitors, and the new logo and initiative exemplify just that - a tribute to our community."

Friendly City Fridays will take place on each 2024 Friday Marauders home game. The team will wear the Bradenton Script jerseys on all but two of those dates (July 12th & July 26th). Fans will have the opportunity to buy Bradenton Script merchandise at a later date.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

