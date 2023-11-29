Marauders Release 2024 Season, Group, and 5-Game Ticket Plans

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have announced that 2024 Season Tickets, Group Packages, and 5-Game Flex Packs are on-sale now. Along with these tickets, the Marauders have announced their 7 premium games featuring the best promotional nights of the year. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets will also be available over the phone at (941) 747-3031 and at the LECOM Park box office when they open at a later date.

Season Tickets for Marauders home games cost $462 per plan and feature many perks. Group tickets start at $15 and include a hat and a drink. Bucs Bucks, group experiences, and hospitality areas are also available for those interested in bringing a group out to the ballpark. The 5-Game Flex Packs start at $65 and feature tickets to some of the best games of the season as well as a complimentary gift.

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. All games Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the exception of Tuesday, April 16th, Tuesday, June 18th, and Tuesday July 9th (5:30 p.m. start), along with Wednesday, April 17th, Wednesday, June 19th, and Wednesday, July 10th (11 a.m. start). Sunday games will feature at 12:00 p.m. start.

The 7 premium game promotions include the following:

April 5: Opening Weekend (T-Shirt Giveaway - First 750 Fans)

April 6: Opening Weekend (Post-Game Fireworks)

April 20: Margaritaville Night (Hawaiian Shirt Promo Package)

May 4: Star Wars Night (Post-Game Fireworks)

July 3: Independence Day Celebration (T-Shirt Giveaway - First 1,500 Fans & Post-Game Fireworks)

July 27: Back to School Night (Backpack Giveaway - first 500 Kids 12 & Under & Post-Game Fireworks)

August 31: Fan Appreciation Night (9 Innings of Winnings & Post-Game Fireworks)

Single-game tickets for the team's 14th season at LECOM Park, as well as the rest of the promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

