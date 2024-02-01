Marauders Release 2024 Promotional Schedule

February 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have released the rest of the 2024 promotional schedule as well as single-game tickets for the team's 14th season at LECOM Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com.

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Opening Weekend, presented by Pepsi, promises to be fun-filled for fans of all ages. Friday, April 5 features a T-Shirt giveaway while Saturday, April 6 features Postgame Fireworks presented by Budweiser.

Recurring promotions for the 2024 season include the following:

PAWS & CLAWS -- Fans can bring their well-behaved dogs to the game and enjoy specials on White Claw beverages for fans 21 and older. Relief areas and water dishes will be available on the concourse. Paws & Claws dates are: May 3, May 25, June 7, July 26, and August 16.

COPA DE LA DIVERSIÃ"N -- April 21, June 8, and September 1, the Marauders will once again participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión ("Fun Cup") as the Bradenton Barbanegras, paying tribute to local Hispanic and Latino communities. The Marauders will wear special uniforms, and fans will enjoy festivities on the concourse.

THIRSTY THURSDAY (PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA) -- Each Thursday will be a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beer, $2 soda, and $2 hot dogs.

POSTGAME FIREWORKS (PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER) -- Postgame fireworks shows will take place on five dates: April 6, May 4, July 3, July 27, and August 31.

GIVEAWAYS -- On four dates, the Marauders will feature an exclusive giveaway item upon entry: T-Shirt, first 750 fans (April 5), Independence Day T-Shirt, first 1,500 fans (July 3), Holiday Ornament, first 500 fans (July 26) and a Bradenton Marauders Backpack, first 500 kids 12 & under (July 27). The season will also feature two ticket package items: a Hawaiian Shirt (April 20), and a Barbanegras Clemente Replica Jersey (June 8).

KIDS CLUB -- The season will include five Kids Club dates: April 19, May 11, June 22, July 12, and September 1.

In addition to the above, single-date promotions include the following:

- April 17: Education Day

- April 19: Women in Sports Night

- May 10: Faith & Family Night

- May 11: Space Night

- May 12: Mother's Day Celebration

- May 24: Decades Night

- June 7: First Responders Appreciation Night

- June 19: Summer Camp Day #1

- June 21: Crewe Night

- June 22: Safari Night

- July 10: Summer Camp Day #2

- July 12: Bradenton Nine Devils Tribute Night

- July 13: Pride Night

- August 16: Special Needs Community Celebration

- August 17: Agriculture & Country Night

- August 30: Fitness Night

The Marauders will wear four unique themed jerseys during the 2024 season: Margaritaville Night (April 20), Star Wars Night (May 4), Military Appreciation Night & Independence Day Celebration (May 25 & July 3), and Christmas in July (July 26). The jerseys will be available for auction online and inside the park during the game.

Marauders Season Tickets, Group Packages, 5-Game Flex Packs, and the 7-Game Premium Pack are on sale now.

Season Tickets for Maruaders Home Games cost $464 per plan and feature many perks. Group tickets start at $15 and include a hat and a drink. Bucs Bucks, group experiences, and hospitality areas are also available for those interested in bringing a group out to the ballpark. The 5-Game Flex Packs start at $65 and feature tickets to some of the best games on the schedule along with a free gift. The 7-Game Premium Pack starts at $95 and features tickets to each of the premium games on the schedule as well as an exclusive Paul Skenes bobblehead.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer, starting with the Home Opener on April 5 against the Clearwater Threshers. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from February 1, 2024

Marauders Release 2024 Promotional Schedule - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.