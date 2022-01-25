Marauders Release 2022 Season, Group, and 5-Game Ticket Plans

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have announced that 2022 Season Tickets, Group Packages, and the all-new 5-Game Flex Plan are on-sale now. Along with these tickets, the Marauders have announced their 8 premium games featuring the best promotional nights of the year. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets will also be available over the phone at (941) 747-3031 and at the LECOM Park box office when they open at a later date.

Season Tickets for Marauders home games cost $363 per plan and feature many perks. Group tickets start at $11 and include a hat and a drink. Bucs Bucks, group experiences, and hospitality areas are also available for those interested in bringing a group out to the ballpark. The all-new 5-Game Flex Pack starts at $55 featuring tickets to the premium games and free gifts.

The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. All games Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday, July 13th, Wednesday, July 27th, Wednesday, August 10th, Wednesday, August 24th, and Wendnesday, August 31st (12 p.m. start). Sunday games will feature at 12:00 p.m. start, with the exception of Sunday, July 3rd (6:30 pm. start).

The 8 premium game promotions include the following:

- April 15: Opening Weekend (Commemorative Championship Baseball Giveaway - First 1,000 fans)

- April 16: Opening Weekend (Easter Celebration & Post-Game Fireworks)

- May 7: Margaritaville Night (Hawaiian Shirt Promo Package)

- May 28: Military Appreciation Night (Post-Game Fireworks)

- June 11: Star Wars Night (Post-Game Fireworks)

- July 3: Independence Day Celebration (T-Shirt Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks)

- July 30: Back to School Night (Backpack Giveaway for the first 500 Kids 12 & Under & Post-Game Fireworks)

- September 3: Fan Appreciation Night (9 Innings of Winnings & Post-Game Fireworks)

Single-game tickets for the team's 13th season at LECOM Park, as well as the rest of the promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

LECOM Park is slated to host 66 games this summer. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

