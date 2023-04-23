Marauders Dominate Wire to Wire in Series Finale

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (10-5), better known as the Barbanegras on Sunday afternoon, met the Daytona Tortugas (6-9) to close out their six-game series. Bradenton would bounce back strongly from Saturday's defeat and put on a show in every facet of the game on the way to a 9-1 victory.

The Barbanegras led 1-0 after the first inning thanks to a Javier Rivas RBI single to make it three straight games with a man batted in for the Bradenton middle infielder. J.P. Massey made his second start of the season for Bradenton and dealt five innings scoreless while punching out seven to set a new career high for the Chicago native.

The Barbanegras grabbed two more runs in the third off RBI knocks from Alexander Mojica and Jauri Custodio to make it 3-0 after three innings of play. Massey's day on the mound ended in the fifth after a nearly 20-minute half-inning from Bradenton, where the home team posted a four spot.

Termarr Johnson picked up a two-RBI knock in the inning to spark the offense, but the real highlight of the inning was when Deivis Nadal took off on a straight steal of home that did not even draw a throw to the plate.

The bullpen backed up Massey's solid start, with Carlos Lomeli, Darvin Garcia, and Elijah Birdsong combining to allow just one run across the final four innings of the ballgame. The Barbanegra's defense did not commit an error in the game.

