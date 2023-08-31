Marauders Begin Final Homestand at LECOM Park

August 31, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 5:00 p.m. against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. We hope that everyone made it safely through Hurricane Idalia and can join us for our final home games of the regular season this week!

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (DOUBLE HEADER) (THURSDAY, AUGUST 31) -- Thirsty Thursdays will feature discounted alcohol prices with $2 12-ounce beers for all fans 21 and over, Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. As well as $1 sodas!

GOLF NIGHT (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1) -- Join us for a new "tradition unlike any other" on Golf Night at LECOM Park. Several local courses will be in the house to promote and showcase many fantastic clubs and courses that are a part of our proud golf culture in Manatee County.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT (DOUBLE HEADER) (SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2) -- The biggest night of the year is upon us as we celebrate the best fans in baseball on fan appreciation night, presented by Big Dan's Car Wash. This game will feature nine innings of winning for all fans in attendance, with prizes and giveaways up for grabs all night long! The evening will be capped off with one of our largest and last fireworks shows of the year, presented by Budweiser. The night will also highlight our united fight and effort to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 31, 2023

Marauders Begin Final Homestand at LECOM Park - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.