Marauders Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

January 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the minor league managerial and coaching assignments for the 2024 season.

Jim Horner joins the staff as the new Marauders Manager. Horner previously had a stint in Bradenton serving as the Bench Coach in 2021. Last season, he served as the manager for the FCL Pirates and previously worked as a minor league assistant field coordinator in 2022. Horner joined the Pirates organization prior to the 2020 season after spending four years as the assistant baseball coach at Washington State University, and also spent nine seasons (2005- 10, 2013-15) in the Seattle organization and was a catcher in the Mariners minor league system for nine seasons (1996-2004).

Gustavo Omaña returns for this third year as the Marauders' Bench Coach 2024 will be his first year in this role, having previously served as the Development Coach. Omaña served as a coach with Indianapolis in 2021. He was a hitting coach in the Tampa Bay Rays organization for six seasons prior to joining the Pirates. He also played and coached for the Tiburones De La Guaira during the Venezuelan Winter League from 2008-2010. Scott Seabol joins the staff as Bradenton's Hitting Coach. This will be Seabol's first year with the Pirates organization. He spent four years in the Marlins Organization serving as a Hitting Coach from 2019-2023. Prior to that, he served as a Hitting Coach within the New York Yankees organization from 2016-2019. Seabol was drafted by the Yankees in 1996 and made his Major League debut in 2001.

Ernesto Irrizarry is also new to the Bradenton staff this year, serving as the Integrated Baseball Performance Coach. Irrizarry is entering his third season with the Pittsburgh organization. He was previously the Hitting Technology and Development Coach in the Florida Complex League from 2022-23. He also served as the Hitting Coach for the DSL Pirates Gold team in 2021. Irrizarry began his professional coaching career in the Houston organization in 2019 as the Hitting Coach for the DSL Astros and was promoted to Tri-City in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Ford returns for his second season as Bradenton's Pitching Coach. This will be his eleventh season with the Pirates organization. He spent 2021 with the Greensboro Grasshoppers after serving two years as the Rehab Pitching Coach. Ford spent time in Bradenton from 2017-18 as the Pitching Coach. He served with the West Virginia Power in 2016, the West Virginia Black Bears in 2015, and was with the Bristol Pirates in 2014. Ford played ten seasons of professional baseball from 1999-2009, which included one year in the Major Leagues with the Brewers (2003).

Steph Lombardo will serve as Bradenton's Development Coach. Lombardo is in her third season with the Pirates organization having spent the 2022-23 season as a minor league operations assistant in Bradenton, FL, and as an operations assistant/development coach in the Dominican Republic during the fall of 2022. She was a volunteer assistant coach for seventh months for the University of Wisconsin-Madison softball team from August 2021 to February 2022 and spent 10 months as a graduate assistant coach for Eastern Kentucky University's softball team from August of 2020 to May 2021. Lombardo played for the University of Wisconsin - Madison softball team for five years primarily at first base.

