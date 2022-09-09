Marauders and Threshers Rained out Thursday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Marauders' game Thursday night against the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday, September 9, consisting of two seven-inning games. Game 1 will begin at 4 p.m.

RHP Carlos Jimenez will start Game 1 for the Marauders, while LHP Luis Peralta will start Game 2. Clearwater has yet to confirm its starting pitchers for the doubleheader.

