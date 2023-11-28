Mankato Softball Announces New Coach

MANKATO, MN. - Mankato Softball is thrilled to announce the appointment of Coley Ries Welter as the new head coach for the upcoming season. A local softball luminary, Ries Welter brings a wealth of experience and an illustrious track record in the softball community, both locally and nationally.

Currently serving as the head coach for the Gustavus Softball program, Ries Welter has been a driving force in the development of softball in our area and across the nation.

Before making her mark in the coaching realm, Ries Welter had a remarkable playing career. Her journey includes clinching a national championship in 2017, a testament to her dedication and prowess in the sport. She played professionally for esteemed teams such as the Texas Charge, Chicago Bandits, and the Aussie Spirits, showcasing her exceptional skills and commitment to the game at the highest level.

Ries Welter's academic background is equally impressive, holding a bachelor's degree in mass media and a master's in education leadership. Her passion for education and leadership aligns seamlessly with the values of our Mankato Softball, emphasizing the holistic development of our players on and off the field.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Ries to our Mankato Softball family," said Caleb Chapman, General Manager of the team. "Her proven track record as both a player and a coach, coupled with her commitment to education, makes her the perfect fit for our program. We believe her expertise will elevate our team to new heights, and we can't wait to see the positive impact she will undoubtedly have on our players."

Ries Welter's appointment signals an exciting new chapter for Mankato Softball, and we look forward to a successful and inspiring season under her leadership.

