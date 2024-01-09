Mankato MoonDogs, ISG Field to Host 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game

January 9, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs baseball club announced today that the Northwoods League has granted them the right to host the 2024 All-Star Game, bringing the mid-summer classic back to Mankato and ISG Field for the third time in team history.

MoonDogs general manager Tyler Kuch shared his excitement in getting to host such a premiere event, "We are incredibly honored to bring the All-Star Game back to Mankato." Kuch continued, "It was an absolute blast in 2021 and we can't thank the Northwoods League enough for the vote of confidence for Round Two."

"The Mankato organization put on an excellent event a few years ago and we as a League look forward to another great event with a few new twists." said Northwoods League President Ryan Voz. "The 2021 All-Star game in Mankato proved to be a great couple of days, showcasing the league's finest players, and this next summer should be even better." Voz continued, "Mankato was selected to host this event again due to the great job they did in 2021."

The MoonDogs plan to entertain fans and visitors over a two-day celebration of baseball and fun. The festivities will begin on Monday, July 22 when ISG Field will play host to a one-of-a-kind doubleheader of softball-baseball action. The brand-new Mankato softball team will host the new La Crosse softball team at 5:05 p.m. for a Northwoods regular season contest followed by the the 2024 All-Star Home Run Challenge at 7 p.m. that will pit the best sluggers from around the Northwoods League against each other as they vie for the home run derby crown.

Tuesday, July 23 will be an action-packed day of events beginning with the 2024 All-Star Luncheon Banquet that will be open to the public and take place at the Mankato Civic Center in downtown Mankato from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Along with each of the All-Stars being honored during the banquet, a featured guest speaker (to be named at a later date) will address the crowd. The 2024 All-Star Game will then take place back at ISG Field with the first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 7:05 p.m. The 2024 All-Star Game, presented by Pepsi of Mankato and Michelob Ultra, will also feature a post-game fireworks extravaganza to conclude the two-day celebration.

Tickets for the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star events can be purchased at MankatoMoonDogs.com or by calling the MoonDogs front office at 507-625-7047. The MoonDogs office, located at 1221 Caledonia Street (Mankato) is also open M-F, 9-5.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.