Mammoth After Hours Live on Altitude Sports Radio Social Channels Wednesdays at 8 p.m. MT

DENVER - Within late-night shows around the world, some of the day's best and most enjoyable content gets saved to close out the night's slate, leaving viewers with a few laughs and hopefully sending them into the dream world with some good vibes.

Exactly what the recently-debuting Mammoth After Hours show is aiming to do - all while peeling back the curtain on some of the team's funniest stories, off-turf activities and everything that makes these lacrosse players ... well, lacrosse players!

Be it recapping a past skirmish, forecasting an approaching battle or just straight up talking ball, Mammoth Play-by-Play Announcer Andy Lindahl (who serves as the voice of the Mammoth year-round while regularly entertaining fans via his Altitude Sports Radio perch) and Color Analyst Jamie Shewchuk (former Colorado Mammoth forward and long-entrenched member of the Colorado youth lacrosse scene) are getting some rather quotable lines from some of the team's top talents.

We're talking about laughable bits like defenseman Brett Craig admitting he thought the Grateful Dead was a movie before playing with Colorado, Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop detailing his relationship with his "bestie" Pat Coyle (who doubles as the team's Assistant General Manager and Head Coach) and beyond.

Not exactly the "coach speak" we get on Fridays and Saturdays!

Lindahl and crew aren't just limiting guests to current Mammoth players, by any means.

Guests like in-game entertainer JoJo War Drummer recently stopped by to tell some of the stories behind his drum, getting linked up with Colorado and beyond - Only to be flanked by the TSN personality and NLL guru known as Teddy Jenner, who jumped on to discuss the ever-evolving NLL Trade Deadline, keys for a Mammoth playoff berth and more on last week's episode!

Mammoth General Manager Brad Self, who's slated to jump on the program again Wednesday, March 12 following the March 10 NLL Trade Deadline, has stopped by as well, weighing in with some organizational updates while breaking down some Xs and Os from the season.

Team favorites including Connor Robinson, Jordan Gilles, Warren Jeffrey, Jalen Chaster, Ryan Lee, Owen Down, Dillon Ward and the Mullet Man, Craig, himself, have and will continue to appear during the charismatic touchpoint throughout the league's 2024-25 campaign.

Originally started as a bit of an off-the-radar venture, Lindahl, Shewchuk and crew began the weekly chat in an attempt to further connect with the Burgundy Boys and establish a better understanding of the team's culture while figuring out exactly what the guys are up to when they aren't in "All Ball" mode.

Officially transitioned over to Altitude Sports Radio's social media channels, primarily living on Altitude's YouTube channel and cast elsewhere throughout the social world thanks to some help from the Streamyard App, the weekly discussions began on Lindahl's personal channels. After realizing #TuskUp supporters were tuning in at an admirable rate, the boys have since gotten the green light from the greater Altitude Sports world to kick things up a notch, now airing Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. MT on said digital airwaves.

The series' next episode is set to take place Wednesday, March 5 just four days after the Colorado Mammoth secured a clutch 11-8 win over the Calgary Roughnecks at the LOUD HOUSE.

Set to return to Ball Arena in more than a month, the team is currently enduring a bye week before hitting the road for three-straight east coast road trips. So, there's never been a better time to stay in the loop with the Burgundy Boys as they look to make this another eventful March to May postseason push!

Fans can check out Mammoth After Hours weekly on Wednesday nights starting at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports Radio social media channels while staying tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for all of the team's latest news, transactions and beyond!

