Player Transactions

March 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears have released Riley Delill from the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Justin Robinson from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Aaron Woods to the Practice Player List.

