On Wednesday, July 31st, the Malmö Oat Milkers are coming to Spokane, but they'll have some familiar faces. Your hometown Indians will play as the Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™)'s newest team brought to the league by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company.

Questions such as "the Malmö whats?" "how do I even pronounce that?" and/or "what is oatmilk?" as well as statements including "I don't get it, and I just want to watch some Indians baseball" are appropriate and, frankly, not shocking. Luckily, the Oatly public relations department shared some answers with us, which admittedly could bring either more clarity or more confusion to this situation.

Announced during MLB Tonight's March 27 evening broadcast, the introduction of The Malmö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden.

All of MiLB's already existing 120 teams are each playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including the Spokane Indians on Wednesday, July 31st - making the Oat Milkers more than just the 121st team of MiLB, but also an occasion for our local players to wear non-generic, but also non-outlandish pink accented jerseys for nine entire innings. Fans are under no obligation to wear Oat Milkers' gear, but we're told Oatly - the corporate sponsors - would love that.

Indians fans can expect an unforgettable Oat Milker game experience, including a new first-pitch ritual, trivia, and more.

While now primarily known for "assuming the identity of a MiLB team," Oatly also makes a delicious range of oat-based, non-dairy milk alternatives that offer the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow's milk, while generally having a lower environmental impact1. This includes frozen dessert concessions available for purchase at Avista Stadium.

Gates for next Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. Oat Milkers game open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased. For more information on The Malmö Oat Milkers inaugural season and the team's full schedule, please visit milb.com/team/oatly. To learn more about Oatly, visit oatly.com.

