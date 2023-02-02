Mallards Announce Four-Day Independence Day Celebration

The Madison Mallards are excited to announce their four day Independence Day Celebration at the Duck Pond! Highlighted by Madison's first ever custom themed drone show with fireworks on July 2nd and the Festival Foods Fireworks on July 3rd, the Mallards four straight home games from Friday, June 30th to Monday, July 3rd will each feature a massive event.

The home-stand starts on Friday, June 30th with Hippie Night. There will be a 60's rock themed giveaway at the gates and the Mallards will wear custom made tie dye hats during the game. The night will feature 'Another One' cover band on the Busch Light Duck Blind and much more!

Saturday, July 1st is Wisconsin Day at the Duck Pond. The Mallards will become the "Brandy-O's" as they attempt to break the record for the world's largest brandy old fashioned, which will then be split into servings and sold to fans in attendance. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans in the gate will get a Mallards themed pull tab that will feature great ballpark prizes on each ticket from wieners to the chance to coach first base during the game! The Mallards will wear custom made "Brandy-O's" uniforms during the game that will be auctioned off. There will be cheese curds, a Wisconsin animal petting zoo, polka music, specially themed merchandise, cheese basket raffles and more!

Sunday, July 2nd will bring the first drone show at Warner Park, in conjunction with a small fireworks show. Fans will be able to vote on the themes of the drone show, with options including Star Wars, Harry Potter or Marvel themes. Fans can vote on the theme at this link and on the Mallards social media accounts and website today through Monday, February 6th at 5pm. The show will feature over 150 drones, along with a coordinated fireworks show following the 6:05 pm game.

On Monday, July 3rd, the jaw-dropping Festival Foods Fireworks display will return to the Duck Pond after an incredible showing in 2022. Fans are invited to move down from the grandstand and watch the show from the outfield at Warner Park following the 5:05pm game. The show will be designed to look best inside the stadium, but will also be visible for free outside the stadium in locations around Warner Park.

Ticket packages to each of the four games are available now exclusively via the Mallards' website.

The Mallards' 2023 season will start on Monday, May 29 as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks at 4:05pm. Group outings, season ticket packages and Maynard's Dozen flex plans for the 2023 season are available now.

For more information on the Madison Mallards, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

