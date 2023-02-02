Bismarck Larks Announce 2023 All-Star Game Information

(Bismarck, ND) - Bismarck, you're up. The Bismarck Larks announce the Home Run Challenge and All-Star Game presented by H.A. Thompson & Sons will take place July 31 and August 1 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust.

This is the first time the event will be hosted in Bismarck in the team's season history.

"This is an event that Bismarck will host once this decade," Larks Owner and CEO John Bollinger said. "We are so excited to bring the best baseball players to Bismarck for a spectacular two-day event. We are going to throw a two-day party featuring entertainment that fans have never seen before in Bismarck."

The Home Run Challenge will take place on Monday, July 31 and features the top home run hitters from the Great Plains Division. It is a nine-inning competition with each player receiving 2 minutes and 30 seconds to hit as many home runs as they can. A dueling pianos show featuring Fun Pianos! will follow the Home Run Challenge.

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, August 1 and celebrates the top talent from the Great Plains Division. A postgame firework show for fans in attendance will follow the All-Star Game.

This fan-favorite contest will bring the best of the best among elite college baseball players to Bismarck while also providing the student-athletes an opportunity to play in front of Major League scouts. Players for both events are selected by a vote of coaches and media members from the Great Plains Division, with each team having at least one representative.

Flock Members have first access to tickets for the event. Tickets for the general public will be available at a later date. The general public can sign up for notifications via email about the All-Star Game below.

You can become a Flock Member and guarantee a chance to secure tickets to the Home Run Challenge or All-Star Game presented by H.A. Thompson & Sons by purchasing a Flock Membership here.

Flock Members receive the best box seats, three innings of food and drink, a free jersey and hat, and exclusive access to year-round events. Memberships start at just $108 for four games.

Flock Memberships are over 88 percent sold out for the upcoming season. You can purchase a Flock Membership here.

The Larks 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies.

If you are interested in volunteering or joining our gameday staff, you can fill out an application

