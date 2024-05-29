Mainers Set for 10 ESPN+ Appearances

May 29, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - With the 2024 New England Collegiate Baseball League season just under a week away, the Sanford Mainers broadcast schedule is set, and the Mainers have 10 games that will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

The NECBL selected Sanford as one of three ESPN+ pilot broadcast sites for the 2024 season alongside the Bristol Blues and Vermont Mountaineers. Three home games at Goodall Park will stream exclusively on ESPN+ with the first being Thursday, June 13 against the Upper Valley Nighthawks.

On Sunday, July 7, the Mainers will host another game on the network against the Martha's Vineyard Sharks before wrapping up the home slate of ESPN+ games on Wednesday, July 24 against the Danbury Westerners.

The Newport Gulls, Valley Blue Sox, and Keene Swamp Bats are slated to have all of their home games stream exclusively on ESPN+ meaning Sanford will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ an additional four times in June and three times in July.

All 34 of Sanford's remaining games will appear on The NECBL Network. Fans can subscribe to the NECBL Network powered by HUDL TV internet broadcasts at necblnetwork.com There are options to purchase games individually, weekly, monthly, or to subscribe for the season.

Fans can also hear each of the Mainers 22 away games on 1220AM/104.3 Seacoast Oldies and seacoastoldies.com . For more information on the Mainers and the upcoming season, visit sanfordmainers.com or through the official Sanford Mainers mobile app.

