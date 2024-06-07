Mainers Game Against Upper Valley Postponed

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers will have to wait six days to play their second home game of the season at Goodall Park after Friday's game against Upper Valley was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader next Thursday, June 13, at Goodall Park. The first pitch times of both games will be announced at a later date.

Sanford beat Upper Valley in 6-of-7 games a year ago, including a sweep of a doubleheader at Maxfield Sports Complex in late July. Upper Valley was scheduled to be the second North Division opponent on Sanford's schedule but now becomes the third and final.

The Mainers look to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel to face a divisional foe in the Keene Swamp Bats tomorrow at 6:35. That game will stream exclusively on ESPN+, but can also be heard on 1220AM/104.3 Seacoast Oldies and seacoastoldies.com.

