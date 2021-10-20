Main Street Baseball Clubs Recognized for Game-Day Experience

Davenport, Iowa - Main Street Baseball, LCC, majority owner and Managing Partner of the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wilmington Blue Rocks, had its two affiliated minor league teams rank in the top five of Stadium Journey's 2021 High-A Baseball Gameday Experience Rankings. Modern Woodmen Park, home of the High-A Central River Bandits, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, tied for the No. 3 spot, and Frawley Stadium, home of the High-A East North Blue Rocks, affiliate of the Washington Nationals, clocked in at No. 5.

All 30 High-A ballparks were rated based on Stadium Journey's "FANFARE" system, which considers every aspect of the gameday experience, including but not limited to: neighborhood, atmosphere, food, access, and value.

"Providing our guests with an outstanding game-day experience is a big part of our mission," said Main Street Baseball CEO Dave Heller. "From our unique Ferris wheel, spinning roller coaster and double-decker carousel to our fun in-game promotions and our crazy Mr. Celery dances, our teams pride themselves on going the extra mile to create our own brand of fun-tastic, exciting and affordable family-friendly entertainment. Our two clubs have each won a championship in the last two seasons and we can't wait to welcome back our guests for next year!"

Both Frawley Stadium in Wilmington and Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport have earned "Ballpark of the Year" honors and five-star ratings from Ballpark Digest. Nestled along the Mississippi River in Davenport, Iowa, Modern Woodmen Park was also named "best minor league ballpark" by the readers of USA Today and 10Best.com and the Midwest League's best ballpark by Baseball America. It was also voted one of the top 10 best ballparks in the minors by Parade magazine and the second "Coolest Minor League Ballpark in America" by Complex Magazine.

ABOUT MAIN STREET BASEBALL: Main Street Baseball owns two affiliated minor league teams, the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wilmington (DE) Blue Rocks. The River Bandits are the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals; the Blue Rocks serve as the High-A affiliate for the Washington Nationals. Main Street also owns the Billings Mustangs, a former Cincinnati Reds affiliate which was a charter member of the Pioneer League, an MLB Partner League. In 2016, Ballpark Digest honored Main Street as its "Organization of the Year." In 2015, 2017 and again in 2019, the River Bandits earned Ballpark Digest's award for "Best Charitable Works" in Minor League Baseball, the only club to win that coveted award more than once. For more information, visit www.mainstreetbaseball.com or contact Dave Heller at dave@mainstreetbaseball.com.

