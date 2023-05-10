Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Moxie Events to Host Inaugural Season of "Summer Hits at the Ballpark" Concert Series

Niles, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Moxie Events are pleased to announce the inaugural season of "Summer Hits at the Ballpark" Concert Series proudly presented by Apostalakis Honda and Shenango Honda. The series will kick off the weekend of Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th at Eastwood Field. Friday night will feature "American Ride," a Tribute to Toby Keith followed by "Fresh Horses," a Tribute to Garth Books. Saturday night will feature "The Magic of Motown" which is a high energy tribute to The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Martha and The Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, and more!

The "Summer Hits at the Ballpark" series will include 10 total nights of music between opening weekend in June and their last show, taking place on the Sunday before Labor Day. The line-up of entertainment includes everything from Motown to oldies, country to 80's rock. Special promotions will also take place for each show provided by individual show sponsors. One of the most popular being a happy hour featuring $2 16- ounce select drafts an hour prior to each show. "We are excited about showcasing every genre of music. When designing our line-up, we made sure that there was something for everyone. We're also pleased that we were able to offer in some cases as many as four different headlining bands in one night. This really presents a strong value to music fans," described Jennifer Saul Campbell of Moxie Events. The inaugural season's line-up is to the right as well as attached for your reference.

The concert series is also looking to increase community engagement with local school nights, non-profit fundraising opportunities, as well as a program designed for local employers to purchase ticket vouchers for their employees. In addition, they've designated two events specifically for families which include a Dinosaur event on Sunday, July 30th and a Unicorn Day on Sunday, August 6th.

"We are excited to bring music fans in the Mahoning Valley and beyond the opportunity to experience live music at Eastwood Field. The stadium is ideal for live concerts and will feature all of the amenities that contribute to a great concert experience." stated Heather Sahli General Manager of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

General Admission tickets are $12 with the exception of the Pink Floyd Experience which are $15. For each show there will also be an opportunity to purchase V.I.P. field seats with private bar access and give-a-ways. With each ticket purchased in advance for opening weekend, you will receive a complimentary voucher for any Scrappers game this season. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, in person at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office or via phone at 330.505.0000.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

