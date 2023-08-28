Madison Mallards to Host Second Northside Festival at the Duck Pond

The Madison Mallards will host the Northside Festival at Warner Park on Saturday, September 23rd, presented by Willy Street Co-Op. This event will be the second celebration of its kind to focus solely on celebrating vendors and non-profits from the northside of Madison.

The event, which runs from 1:00pm to 5:00pm that day, will be free to the public and offer a full day of entertainment, food and fun! The Duck Pond will open its gates to a plethora of food trucks from northside businesses and will also offer beer and drinks sold on the field. Fans can explore the vendors in attendance while enjoying music and the opportunity to play games around the ballpark throughout the day.

Willy Street Co-op will be giving away up to 1,000 Festival Perks Passes to Co-op Owners that can be used exclusively at this festival. Passes can be displayed when purchasing food or beverages between 2pm and 5pm and the Owner will only be charged half-price. Co-op Owners can start getting their Passes at Willy North on Saturday, September 11, 10am. Festival Perks Passes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. More information is at www.willystreet.coop/owner-festival-perks. Not a Co-op Owner? You can become one today for $10! Learn more at willystreet.coop.

In addition to food vendors, the Festival will feature tables from northside non-profit organizations in Madison.

