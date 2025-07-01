Madison Forward Ryker Lee: "Iron Sharpens Iron"
July 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols YouTube Video
Nashville Predators prospect Ryker Lee discusses his development with Madison Capitols after being selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
