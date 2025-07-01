Sports stats

USHL Madison Capitols

Madison Forward Ryker Lee: "Iron Sharpens Iron"

July 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols YouTube Video


Nashville Predators prospect Ryker Lee discusses his development with Madison Capitols after being selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Check out the Madison Capitols Statistics



United States Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Madison Capitols Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central