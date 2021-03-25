Madej and Vath Returning to Woodchucks

March 25, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release









Wisconsin Woodchucks pitcher Bobby Vath

(Wisconsin Woodchucks, Credit: Jenny Ress via Wisconsin Woodchucks) Wisconsin Woodchucks pitcher Bobby Vath(Wisconsin Woodchucks, Credit: Jenny Ress via Wisconsin Woodchucks)

Wausau, WI - We are excited to announce that Pitchers Bobby Vath and Nate Madej will both be returning to the Woodchucks for another season of Northwoods League Summer Collegiate Baseball.

LHP - Nate Madej | 6'1 | L/L | So. | Florida Southern College

Nate Madej lead the Woodchucks in strikeouts during the 2020 season with 52 in 41 innings pitched, which was the most innings pitched of any Woodchuck, earning him an ERA of 3.95. 2021 is his first season playing for the Florida Southern College Mocs and he already has 12 strikeouts in only eight innings on the bump with a 3.38 ERA. Prior to this season he had a 2.05 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30.2 innings for Florida Southwestern. Nate was named National Junior College Athletic Association 3rd team Academic All-America and 1st Team Florida College System Activities Association All-Academic.

RHP - Bobby Vath | 6'2 | R/R | So. | Arizona Western College

Bobby Vath was the pitcher with the 3rd most appearances and strikeouts on the 2020 Wisconsin Woodchucks. Vath is off to a solid spring start this spring with the Arizona Western College Matadors. He has already started five games, spent 36 innings on the mound with 44 strikeouts and has a 2.75 ERA. Vath spent his freshman season playing for the University of Rhode Island.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale Friday, April 23.

Images from this story

