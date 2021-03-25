Green Bay Booyah Announce New Radio Home for 2021 Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah are excited to announce that all 72 regular season games this season will be broadcast on The Fan in Green Bay. The games will be heard locally on 95.5FM and 1400AM.

Manny Rodriguez joins the Booyah this season as the primary play-by-play personality.

"The Fan is synonymous with sports in Northeast Wisconsin," said John Fanta, Vice President and General Manager of the Booyah. "We couldn't be more excited to join the roster of elite sports properties whose games are heard on The Fan. Manny will be a great addition to the airwaves to bring the live action all summer long."

"Baseball on the radio is the soundtrack of summer in America. We are excited to bring Green Bay Booyah and the quality of Northwoods League baseball to 95.5FM and 1400AM The Fan. We're incredibly impressed with the ownership, facilities and vison of the Booyah. The Fan is proud to be a partner that brings the games to all of NE Wisconsin," said Chris Moreau, Vice President and General Manager of Cumulus Green Bay.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

