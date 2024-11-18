Macron and Major League Rugby Unveil Partnership Landmark Partnership Unifies American Rugby Under One Apparel Brand

November 18, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Major League Rugby and Macron announced today the launch of a comprehensive partnership that aligns the premier professional U.S. rugby league with one of the most well-regarded sports apparel brands in the world.

Through the partnership, Macron will provide world-class apparel support for MLR, including outfitting each team with Match Kits, Training Kits, and Fanwear. It also is the official apparel partner for the European Professional Club Rugby, the Scottish, Welsh and Italian National Teams and recently signed on as the official kit provider of USA Rugby.

"This is a landmark agreement that will be crucial for the continued growth and progress of rugby in the U.S., uniting the two premier rugby organizations in America underneath one apparel brand," said Nic Benson, CEO and Commissioner of MLR. "Major League Rugby and USA Rugby are leading the way in advance of the 2028 Olympics and 2031 Rugby World Cup coming to the U.S. By partnering with Macron, a global leader in creating high performance sportswear, to handle all apparel needs for our organizations, we are bringing American rugby together to grow, to compete and to win."

Founded in Italy, Macron is an influential leader in the sports apparel space, working with various sports ranging from rugby to soccer to Padel.

"We are delighted for this important partnership because it allows us to make available to MLR our experience in a discipline in which we have been the leading brand at an international level for several years now," said Gianluca Pavanello, CEO of Macron. "Rugby is our home, and we are happy to be able to start this exciting journey with a league that wants to grow and develop. The work we are doing in the U.S. sports market is bearing fruit, and we are enthusiastic about our progress, including our decision to open our American headquarters in Bridgeport, Ct."

Both MLR and USAR are seeing tremendous success in growing the game in the U.S., including a record crowd of more than 12,085 for the MLR Championship at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in August, as well as the U.S. women's team claiming the Bronze Medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It's the latest instance of increased collaboration and cooperation between MLR and USAR as the organizations work to prepare American rugby for upcoming international competition. Earlier this year, the two organizations, working with World Rugby, launched Anthem RC as a new club in MLR that is designed to develop young American talent.

