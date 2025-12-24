Macijevskis, Two Former Shamrocks Named to International Teams

Watertown, SD -- Watertown Shamrocks forward Antons Macijevskis has been officially named to the Latvian national team for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships (WJC) kicking off in St. Paul, Minnesota this week.

Alongside Macijevskis, two former Shamrocks will also be representing their home countries at the WJC. Former Shamrock Dmitrijs Dilevka will be joining Macijevskis on Team Latvia for his second appearance with the national team, and Phileas Lachat will be representing Team Switzerland for the first time at the WJC.

"We're very happy for these three to have the opportunity to represent their countries on the international stage," said Watertown head coach and general manager Casey Kirley. "Antons and Dima (Dilevka) are both back representing Latvia after doing a great job last year. Both of them had productive seasons in Watertown last year and grew their games. Antons has been a key player for us again this year, both in terms of his production and leadership, and we are looking forward to him having a big second half."

A native of Riga, Latvia, Macijevskis will be making his second appearance for Team Latvia at the WJC after making the team a year ago as well. He played in two games last year for Latvia and was called for a penalty and posted a -1 rating. This season for Watertown, the Latvian pivot is nearing career highs across the board offensively with 4-9--13 in 21 games played after posting 5-10--15 in 51 games last year. Last season for Watertown, Dilevka was sixth on the team in scoring and finished the year with 6-17--23 in 51 games.

"Phil (Phileas) did a great job backstopping our team last season," Kirley added. "It's been fun to watch him continue to grow his game in the USHL this year. He has worked extremely hard for the opportunity to represent his home country of Switzerland this year."

Lachat, who saw action in 31 contests for the Shamrocks last season and won 10 games, is now in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks. Meanwhile, Dilevka, Team Latvia will begin their pursuit for their first medal in national team history on December 27th against Team Canada, who they upset last year in the group stage. Meanwhile, Switzerland will look to medal for the first time since they took home bronze in 1998. The full schedules for Latvia and Switzerland can be found below.

Team Latvia Schedule (Group B - All games at 3M Arena at Mariucci and in CST)

Latvia vs. Canada - Saturday, December 27th, 3:30 PM

Latvia vs. Finland - Sunday, December 28th, 3:30 PM

Latvia vs. Denmark - Tuesday, December 30th, 3:30 PM

Latvia vs. Czechia - Wednesday, December 31st, 2:30 PM Team Switzerland Schedule (Group A - All games at Grand Casino Arena and in CST)

Switzerland vs. United States - Saturday, December 27th, 5:00 PM

Switzerland vs. Sweden - Sunday, December 28th, 1:00 PM

Switzerland vs. Germany - Tuesday, December 30th, 1:00 PM

Switzerland vs. Slovakia - Wednesday, December 31st, 12:00 PM / Noon







