M.D. Johnson Captures Pitcher of the Week Award

May 9, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release









Beloit Sky Carp pitcher M.D. Johnson

BELOIT, WI - Beloit Sky Carp pitcher M.D. Johnson earned the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week award after a terrific pair of performances.

Johnson, a former sixth-round pick of the Miami Marlins, earned the honor by pitching a gem in the opener of the Sky Carp's six-game series with Great Lakes on Tuesday, May 3.

Johnson threw seven innings and allowed just two hits to the Loons. He didn't walk a batter while striking out six.

For the season, Johnson is 1-3 with a sparkling 2.45 ERA on the season. The 24-year-old is set to take the mound again Tuesday in the series opener between Beloit and West Michigan.

The Sky Carp will return home for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 17 when they host Peoria at 6:35 p.m.

