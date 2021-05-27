M-Braves Walk Past Biscuits, 7-6

PEARL, Mis. - The Biscuits (8-12) came up just short against the Mississippi Braves (9-12) and dropped another close one, 7-6, to their South Division rivals on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

Victor Vodnik got the ball for the M-Braves, but after retiring Miles Mastrobuoni on a groundout and issuing walks to Ford Proctor and Dillon Paulson, the right-hander exited the game with an injury. Emmanuel Ramirez came on, and pitched well until the third, when Mastrobuoni clobbered a solo home run to right to give the Biscuits an early 1-0 lead.

Biscuits starter Caleb Sampen retired the first seven batters he faced, but then walked two and hit another in the third, and surrendered a two-out grand slam to Shea Langliers to make it a 4-1 game.

The lead didn't last long, however, as the Moises Gomez teed off on Ramirez for a two-run shot to left in the top of the fourth, and then back-to-back wild pitches from Josh Graham brought home Cal Stevenson to tie the game at four in the same inning.

Sampen ended up going five innings for the first time this season, but the right-hander allowed a double off the top of the wall in right to Drew Lugbauer in the bottom of the fifth, and then an RBI-groundout by Braden Shewmake put the M-Braves back in front at 5-4 later in the inning. Lugbauer tacked on another run with an RBI-single in the seventh to make it 6-4.

The Biscuits mounted a comeback in the top of the eighth thanks to an RBI-double by Jim Haley to make it 6-5, and an RBI-fielder's choice by Jake Palomaki to tie the game at six. But in the bottom of the eighth, Alan Strong issued a two-out bases-loaded walk to former Biscuit Riley Unroe to give Mississippi the lead for good at 7-6. The Biscuits' last four defeats have all been by one run.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back against the M-Braves on Friday when RHP Shane Baz (0-3) goes up against RHP Odalvi Javier (0-0, 1.74) at 6:35 PM CT.

