Thursday, May 27 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (8-12, T-3rd, AA-S South, -5.0) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (8-11, 2nd AA-S South, -4.5)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Victor Vodnik (0-1, 2.57) vs. RHP Caleb Sampen (0-1, 8.44)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday - Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill - Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park on Wednesday night with game three of a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits (TB). The M-Braves are 4-4 on the current homestand after splitting the first series, 3-3, with Chattanooga.

- The M-Braves and Biscuits, now South Division foes again for the first time since 2011 (Carolina moved to Pensacola), play an all-time high, 24 times this season, 12 in each venue. The M-Braves will visit Riverwalk Stadium for the first time, June 29-July 4. The Biscuits make a return trip to Trustmark Park, September 7-12, the final homestand of the season.

BISCUITS SHUT OUT M-BRAVES ON WEDNESDAY: For just the second time this season, the M-Braves were blanked in a game, falling to the Biscuits in game two of the series on Wednesday night, 3-0. The M-Braves had six hits, coming from three multi-hit games. Trey Harris led the way by reaching base safely four times, going 2-for-2 with a double and two walks. Riley Unroe and Shea Langeliers were 2-for-4 in the game. Hayden Deal started and didn't allow a run over 4.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts. The M-Braves used five relievers with Will Latcham and Troy Bacon posting scoreless outings.

THE DEAN OF THE CLUB: After a pair of doubles and a stolen base on Tuesday, Justin Dean has a .400 OBP, 10 runs scored, and a league-leading 7 stolen bases in 19 games so far this season. Dean's .400 OBP is 9th in the league and 11 walks are tied for 6th. He's also reached base safely in 17 of 19 games played.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: INF CJ Alexander is T-7th with 4 home runs...Justin Dean is T-6th with 11 walks, 9th with a .423 OBP and 1st with 7 stolen bases...Trey Harris is T-9th with 3 stolen bases...Shea Langeliers is T-6th with 11 walks...Langeliers and Greyson Jenista are T-10th with 3 home runs...Brandon White is T-2nd in saves with 3...Nolan Kingham is 2nd with 22.1 innings pitched...Brandon White is T-2nd with 4 saves.

SOLID DEFENSE: The M-Braves rank T-2nd in the Double-A South with a .979 fielding percentage, just 14 errors in 20 games, and T-1st with 20 double plays turned. M-Braves catchers have given up only 11 stolen bases, which is best in the league. Shea Langeliers is 7-for-15 in catching opposing base stealers, 46.7%, which leads the league.

tuesday's roster moves: The M-Braves added RHP Daysbel Hernandez from Triple-A Gwinnett and OF Jefrey Ramos from the Development List...RHP Matt Hartman was reinstated from the Development List and transferred to High-A Rome...RHP Luis Mora and OF Tyler Neslony were placed on the Development List.

BULLPEN REMAINS STRONG: After giving up seven earned runs on Sunday, the M-Braves bullpen still remains solid through the first 20 games. The bullpen is 6-5 with a 3.17 ERA (29 ER/82.1 IP), 57 walks, 95 strikeouts, and has a .201 opponents' batting average. M-Braves starters are 2-7 with a 4.52 ERA so far this season and .254 opponents' batting average.

- Relievers Brooks Wilson and Troy Bacon have yet to allow a run in relief so far this season. Bacon is 2-0 with eight strikeouts and walked none over his first 10.1 IP. Wilson has 14 strikeouts and four walks over 8.2 scoreless innings. Brandon White is 4-for-4 in save opportunities and has allowed just one run in his first 8.0 innings this season, walking five and striking out 10, holding the opposition to a .138 batting average.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 20 home runs so far this season, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 33/RCT, 24). Of the 61 runs scored this season, 36 have come via the home run ball (59%). Braves batters rank last in the league with a .189 batting average.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature eight of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20), and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the Opening Day 28-man roster joined an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach, former Braves first-round pick Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

