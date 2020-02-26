M-Braves to Hold National Anthem and Mascot Auditions on March 7th

February 26, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves are once again looking for local talent to perform at games this season. Auditions for the National Anthem and mascots will be held Saturday, March 7 at Trustmark Park, from 10 am to 2 pm. Individuals or groups may participate.

WHAT: National Anthem and Mascot Auditions

WHEN: Saturday, March 7 from 10 am-2 pm

WHERE: Trustmark Park

"We are excited to be having our annual National Anthem tryouts for the upcoming season," said Mississippi Braves promotions and entertainment manager Ali Nerini. "We are looking for individuals who will represent the M-Braves in performing a powerful rendition of our National Anthem."

National Anthem Auditions:

Candidates will perform over the stadium PA system. Come prepared with a traditional rendition of the National Anthem. The chosen singers will perform at M-Braves' home games during the 2020 season. Choirs and larger groups are welcome to audition to deliver the National Anthem. Participants will be judged on a cappella and acoustic instrumental renditions only, as no electric or amplified instruments can be utilized for game day performances. All singers who would like to sing the anthem in 2020, including those who have sung at an M-Braves game in the past, are required to attend this audition. Video audition tapes will not be accepted.

"Our mascots are an important part of the experience at Trustmark Park," added Nerini. "We will be looking for energetic, fun-loving people who love nothing more than bringing smiles to fans' faces!"

Mascot Auditions:

The Braves are looking for energetic, friendly and enthusiastic individuals to fulfill this position. A suit will not be provided for your audition, so bring your own or be prepared to audition without a suit. Come prepared with a 30-second routine of your choice as well as being ready for an improv performance.

Auditions will take place inside Trustmark Park, and participants will enter through the main gate. Local celebrities and Braves staff will judge the auditions. There is no appointment necessary, and performers will audition in the order in which they arrive. The tryout is open to all area performers and musicians, allowing Braves fans the unique chance to be a valuable part of the game-day atmosphere. Also, any tryout participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the audition.

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9, when the M-Braves host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. 2020 season tickets, group outings, and sponsorship are on sale through the Mississippi Braves front office. For more information on membership packages, call 888-BRAVES4 or visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.