The Ballpark at Jackson Set to Host Snoop Dogg and Twista for July Concert

February 26, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





JACKSON, TN - Indigo Road Entertainment in conjunction with the Jackson Generals announced today that legendary rap artist Snoop Dogg and hip-hop artist Twista will be performing at The Ballpark at Jackson on July 20th, 2020. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 6th at 10am.

"We are beyond thrilled to host Snoop Dogg and Twista at the ballpark this summer," said Generals GM Marcus Sabata. "Snoop Dogg is simply a legend in the entertainment industry and he's going to put on an amazing show. Get your tickets early because this is going to be a party you will not want to miss."

This concert follows a string of successful events at The Ballpark at Jackson which has included headlining names such as Jake Owen, Nelly, Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss.

Tickets for the July 20th show start at $49 for bowl seating and can be purchased at the Jackson Generals box office, by calling 731-988-5299, or online at jacksongeneralsbaseball.com.

All Ticket Rates:

Premium Tickets - $159

Center Stage - $89

Field Generals Admission - $59

Bowl Seating: $49

Gates will open at 5:00pm for premium ticket holders and 5:30pm for general admission tickets ahead of a 7:00pm show time.

About Snoop Dogg: West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg has come a long way since being discovered by Dr. Dre in the early 1990's. As impressive as he was when guesting on Dre's The Chronic in 1992, few could have guessed he'd go on to global fame, tens of millions of record sales, and a career in movies and TV. And that's only part of the story, from battles with the law to reinvention as a reggae artist. Now, he's just released his 17th studio album, I Wanna Thank Me.

He was born Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr. in Long Beach, California, on October 20, 1971. His "Snoop Dogg" nickname came from his mother because she thought he looked like Snoopy from the Peanuts cartoon. He played piano and sang at his local Baptist church, before starting rap in sixth grade. After graduating high school, Snoop was arrested several times for drug possession and spent time in prison. He was also associated with the Rollin' 20 Crips Gang. He started making music as a way out of his troubles and recorded early demos with his cousin Nate Dogg and friend Warren G as 213. A track on one of these came to the attention of Dr. Dre who invited Snoop - then rapping under the name Snoop Doggy Dogg - to audition. From there they collaborated on a song called "Deep Cover" for the soundtrack of the film for the same name; and Snoop became the key rapper on Dre's hugely successful first solo album, The Chronic, in 1992.

Snoop's first album, the Dre-produced Doggystyle (1993), climbed its way to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's hip-hop and Top 200 charts, based in part on the success of the singles "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" and "Gin and Juice." It built on the G-Funk template that The Chronic had established, as Cypress Hill's B-Real later reminisced: "I think Dr. Dre gave Snoop a sound that would resonate in the minds of hip-hop fans for generations. It made Snoop an icon."

Next came a short film called Murder Was the Case, the soundtrack of which went double platinum. Snoop's next album, Tha Doggfather (1996), also reached the top of the charts, despite the absence of Dre, who had left Death Row over a contract dispute. While it didn't do as well either in sales or with reviewers, it still showed that Snoop was a major-league artist. Snoop then left Death Row himself, falling out with label mogul Suge Knight and moving to Master P's No Limit Records. He scored the top slot on the hip-hop charts with his next two albums: Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told (1998) and No Limit Top Dogg (1999). His last album for No Limit, The Last Meal, came in 2000 and sold over 2 million copies. By now his sound had become less "gangsta rap" and somewhat smoother.

Snoop continued to make music throughout the noughts, enjoying a big hit in 2004 with the chart-topping single "Drop It Like It's Hot," which sparked several fruitful collaborations with Pharrell Williams. He reunited with Warren G and Nate Dogg as 213 to drop the album The Hard Way in 2004. In 2007, Snoop became the first artist to release a track - "It's The DOG" - as a ringtone prior to its release as a single.

He also branched out into acting during the same period and appeared in several films, including Starsky & Hutch, The Wash and Training Day. He also made guest appearances on television shows, including The L Word and Weeds, and starred in his own E! reality show, Snoop Dogg's Father Hood, in 2007. The series featured his wife, Shante, and their three children, Corde, Cordell and Cori. He was part of a sketch show, Doggy Fizzle Televizzle, and participated in the Comedy Central Roast of the future president Donald Trump. He also uses his likeable laconic personality to good effect in a new venture for VH1, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, where he and Martha Stewart host dinner parties for various celebrities.

In early 2012, Snoop announced that he was working for the first time on an all-reggae album, called Reincarnated. Later that year he announced that he was dropping "Dogg" from his name to become Snoop Lion. According to the Los Angeles Times, Snoop decided to change his name after traveling to Jamaica where he met with a priest, who told him: "You are the light, you are the lion." Moved by the meeting, Snoop immediately changed his name. In August 2012, Snoop released Reincarnated's debut single, "La La La."

His 13th studio album arrived in May 2015. Titled Bush, it was produced by Pharrell Williams. With the release of singles like "Peaches N Cream" and "So Many Pros," the album shot to No. 1 on the hip-hop/R&B charts and debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200. In July 2016, Snoop followed up with his 14th studio album, Coolaid, which also garnered positive reception.

Outside of music, Snoop has made investments in the burgeoning cannabis business. In November 2015 he launched Leafs By Snoop, becoming the first A-list celebrity to brand a line of cannabis products. That same year he also launched a new digital-media venture called Merry Jane, which focuses on the latest marijuana news. In May 2017 Snoop dropped his fifteenth studio album Neva Left. He also released a gospel album titled Bible of Love in March 2018.

He is held in high esteem and affection by hip-hop fans worldwide, and is one of the most recognizable faces and voices of the whole genre, even to those who don't listen to his music. He has the distinction for having the most Grammy nominations of any music artist- 17 to date - without having won one. But as Snoop Dogg shows few signs of retiring, don't write him off just yet.

About Twista: Life's best surprises often come from unlikely places. Twista knows this better than most. The pioneering platinum rapper put Chicago on the rap map and made the double-time rap style a rap staple. Despite selling millions of albums and popularizing a delivery incorporated by everyone from Jay-Z to Eminem, the Windy City rapper remains largely unheralded by the uninformed.

"Knowing my personality, that I'm laid-back and low-key and there's not a lot of rah-rah, I'm usually the one that people least expect to stand out," he says. "I'm not just talking about being on a track. I'm talking about when I'm in a room with the big dogs. I'm usually the last person expected to do something. My name also gets left off the Top MCs list, so I took on the mentality of where feel like I'm looked at as a dark horse in the industry. I like to just come out unexpectedly and shine on them."

From the first time Twista rapped, people wanted to hear him do this. He broke through in the early 1990s as Tung Twista, earning acclaim as the fastest rapper in the world, even holding the Guinness World Record title for the distinction.

But it would take a while for people to catch up to Twista's trailblazing rap abilities. When he reemerged in 1996 with Do Or Die on the landmark "Po Pimp" single, the rechristened Twista amazed fans and critics alike with his remarkably smooth rapid-fire raps. Twista then became a rap king with the release of Adrenaline Rush, his 1997 album. The collection's mind-bending vocal performances, terrific storytelling and supreme lyricism placed Twista among rap's premier artists.

"I think I helped offer in a new vibe, a new style to what we already had in hip-hop and rap music," he explains. "Even though you had a few people dabbling in it, the level that I took the double time style to helped contribute to there being another style that you could do your music."

Twista became even more popular in 2003 and 2004 when he teamed with fellow Chicagoan Kanye West and Jamie Foxx for the smash single "Slow Jamz." Twista's 2004 album, Kamikaze, earned him his first Multi platinum plaque. Since then, Twista has remained one of rap's premier practitioners and in-demand collaborators. He's appeared on albums from Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Lady Gaga, Usher and Jay-Z, among others, and released a string of albums and mixtapes. Since then, Twista released a string of successful singles, highlighted 2009's gold single "Wetter," as well as 2013 single "Make a Movie" featuring Chris Brown and 2017 single "Next to you" feat Jeremih.

But for Twista, it all comes down to the music. It's the reason he's remained one of rap's top talents for two decades. "It's the love of the music," he says. "I do other things and I have other business ventures that I do, but my love is really with the music.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.