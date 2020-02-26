2020 Silver Smokies Registration Is Now Open

February 26, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have opened Silver Smokies registration for the 2020 season presented by Senior Benefit Inc. Any Smokies fan over the age of 55 is eligible to join. Registration is only $35 (value of $92) and includes admission to six home games, a membership card, t-shirt, GoTeez Locker Room discounts, and more.

Silver Smokies games for the 2020 season are Thursday, April 30th, Wednesday, May 20th, Monday, June 8th, Tuesday, July 7th, Sunday, August 9th and Friday, September 4th. On these games, Silver Smokies members will receive added benefits and discounted $1 24 ounce Pepsi Fountain Drinks.

The Silver Smokies kickoff party will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10am-2pm inside the Restaurant located on the left-hand side of the stadium. This event is a great time for folks to learn about Silver Smokies and register, or returning members to pick up their Silver Smokies packages. The party will provide a complimentary hot dog, soda, and bag of chips for all attendees. Attendees will also have the opportunity to play bingo and win Smokies prizes.

For more information on Silver Smokies, please go to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/tickets/silversmokies. Registration can be completed online, over the phone, in person, or by mailing in a registration form found at the previous link.

The Smokies will commence their 2020 home opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 26, 2020

2020 Silver Smokies Registration Is Now Open - Tennessee Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.