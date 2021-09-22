M-Braves Get Even with Biscuits, 8-5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (1-1) saw an impressive mid-game comeback come up just short in their 8-5 loss to the Mississippi Braves (1-1) in Game 2 of the 2021 Double-A South Championship Series on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The best-of-five series is now tied at a game apiece.

Easton McGee (0-1) was on the hill for the Biscuits, and the right-hander struck out the side in the top of the first, despite allowing a couple of hits, including an RBI-single to Shea Langeliers to make it 1-0 M-Braves early. Freddy Tarnok started on the other side for Mississippi and struck out a pair while allowing a two-out single to Ford Proctor.

Drew Lugbauer reached on a two-out infield single in the top of the second, and then Jacob Pearson mashed a drive to deep right-center field when Biscuits center fielder Michael Smith climbed the wall and took away an extra-base hit with a spectacular catch. Tarnok then struck out two more in a one-two-three bottom of the second.

The M-Braves erupted for five runs on five hits in the top of the third, which included an RBI-double by Trey Harris, a three-run home run by Wendell Rijo, and a solo home run by Greyson Jenista (back-to-back) to make it 6-0 Mississippi. Tarnok then worked his second one-two-three frame, striking out his fifth batter, in the bottom of the third.

Joel Peguero came on for McGee in the top of the fourth and faced the minimum, walking one and getting a 6-4-3 double play. The Biscuits loaded the bases against Tarnok in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a pair of walks and another single by Proctor. Then a Connor Hollis RBI-groundout got the Biscuits on the board at 6-1.

Peguero worked a scoreless top of the fifth, striking out one. Tarnok allowed a one-out single to Smith in the bottom of the fifth, and was then lifted for Troy Bacon, who walked Xavier Edwards to begin his night. Jonathan Aranda then drove in Smith with an RBI-double to make it 6-2. And then Proctor clobbered a 3-0 pitch over the right-center field wall for a three-run homer to make it 6-5. Peguero polished off his three shutout innings with a scoreless top of the sixth.

Jim Haley singled in the bottom of the sixth, but was thrown out trying to steal second by Langeliers in a scoreless frame for Brandon White (1-0). Alex Valverde walked two batters with one out in the top of the seventh, but then Ivan Pelaez came to the rescue and struck out Rijo and Jenista to end the threat.

White got the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and then southpaw Corbin Clouse came on and struck out Proctor to end the inning. Harris added a two-run single in the top of the eighth to make it an 8-5 contest. The Biscuits then went three-and-out against Clouse in the bottom of the eighth.

Tanner Dodson loaded the bases with three walks in the top of the ninth, but nobody scored. And then Nolan Kingham came on for Mississippi in the bottom of the ninth and worked a one-two-three frame for the save.

The series will now shift to Pearl, Mississippi when Jack Labosky (2-4) goes up against Spencer Strider (3-7) at 6:35 PM CT on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

Game 4 will be played at 6:05 PM CT Saturday at Trustmark Park. Game 5 will also be played at Trustmark Park if necessary.

