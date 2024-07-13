LumberKings Win the Battle With the River Dragons, Bailey Earns the Win

July 13, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (8-5) secured a thrilling 14-9 victory over the Alton River Dragons (4-7) at NelsonCorp Field on Friday night. The game featured a back-and-forth battle, with the LumberKings ultimately pulling away in the eighth inning.

Jalen Martinez and Karson Grout both recorded four RBIs on the night with Grout hitting a three-run homer in the bottom of the eight for some insurance runs. Sam Lavin continues to pose a 0.00 ERA during his 1.2 innings outing this afternoon. Bailey earns his first win in Clinton this season and his second win of his 2024 campaign.

The LumberKings jumped to an early lead in the third inning, ignited by a series of disciplined at-bats that drew crucial walks. With the bases loaded, Gage Franck drew a walk to bring home the first run. Jalen Martinez followed suit with another bases-loaded walk, pushing the score to 2-0. The highlight of the inning came when Bryan Belo delivered a bases-clearing double to left-center field, scoring three more runs. Max Holy capped the six-run inning with a bases-loaded walk, giving Clinton a commanding 6-0 advantage.

Alton battled back in the fourth inning, taking advantage of Clinton's defensive miscues. Justin Santoyo's RBI double got the River Dragons on the board, and an error allowed two more runs to score. Javi Alvarez added another run on a wild pitch, reducing the deficit to 6-4.

Clinton's starting pitcher, Jimmy Burke, turned in a solid performance, pitching four innings and allowing four runs, only one of which was earned. Burke struck out one and walked two, navigating through several defensive errors to keep the LumberKings in the game. His efforts set the stage for Clinton's offense to take control.

The LumberKings extended their lead in the sixth inning when Martinez doubled to left center, driving in Holy. In the seventh, Hackbarth's single, coupled with an error, allowed another run to score, and Karson Grout reached on another error, adding another unearned run. Holy then hit a fielder's choice to bring in yet another run, pushing the lead to 10-4.

Alton made a significant push in the eighth inning, capitalizing on more defensive errors by Clinton. Alvarez's ground ball led to two runs scoring due to an error by the shortstop, and Murillo's single added another. A wild pitch brought in another run, and Cooper Howell's sacrifice fly scored Murillo, bringing the River Dragons within one at 10-9.

Clinton responded decisively in the bottom of the eighth. Belo's RBI single and subsequent error by the third baseman allowed another run to score. Grout then sealed the game with a three-run homer, extending the lead to 14-9.

Kieran Bailey (2-1) earned the win for Clinton, pitching 3.1 innings in relief and allowing just one earned run while striking out three. The LumberKings' bullpen showed resilience despite some shaky moments, with Sam Lavin closing out the game with a strong 1.2 innings, striking out four.

Anthony Ribes (0-1) took the loss for the River Dragons, struggling in his two innings of work by giving up six runs on four hits and three walks. Despite a solid relief effort from Scott Detweiler, who pitched three scoreless innings, Alton's bullpen couldn't contain the LumberKings' potent offense.

The Clinton Elotes play tomorrow hoping to complete the two-game sweep against the River Dragons. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. Fans can tune into the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or on PLTV.

