LumberKings Unveil Batting Practice at the Ballpark

June 9, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The Clinton LumberKings are announcing a special promotion to be held every Tuesday at NelsonCorp Field from 6 pm to 8 pm, beginning on Tuesday, June 16th.

Batting Practice at the Ballpark will allow fans to find out what it is like to take a few swings at the plate in a batting practice setting. For $10, 25 balls will be pitched via a pitching machine. Fans should bring their own equipment. Hats must be worn beneath helmets provided by the LumberKings and participants must sanitize their hands prior to using LumberKings' bats. Each participant must sign a waiver prior to stepping onto the field. If any participant hits a home run, there will be special prizes available from bobbleheads, t-shirts, gift cards and even game used jerseys.

In addition to BP at the Ballpark, there will also be the return of "2 for Tuesdays" featuring $2 canned and bottled beverages,along with different food specials every week. Fans will be welcomed into the Picnic Garden area at the ballpark to enjoy their beverage of choice and ballpark food.

Spots will be filled on a first-come first-serve basis. Be sure to swing by NelsonCorp Field to see if you could hack it in the big leagues. For more information, call 563-242-0727 extension #1 or email [email protected]

