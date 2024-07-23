LumberKings Take Win Over Bees in Penultimate Visit to Community Field

BURLINGTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (13-7) overcame an early deficit to defeat the Burlington Bees (8-9) 4-2 on Tuesday night at Community Field.

Key performances by Blake Gaskey and Karson Grout lifted the Clinton LumberKings to victory. In his first performance of the year, Gaskey pitched six solid innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five, and Grout went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double, increasing his muti-game hit streak and RBI streak to 3 straight games.

Burlington took an early lead in the second inning with a two-run homer by Michael Carrano, Jr., driving in Merrick Mathews. However, the LumberKings responded in the third inning. Blake Timmons scored on a single to left field by Karson Grout, and Jaden Hackbarth advanced to second. Bryan Belo then hit a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Hackbarth to score and tying the game at 2-2. Rayth Petersen singled to right field, driving in Grout and giving Clinton a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, Jaden Hackbarth scored again, this time on a single by Jalen Martinez, extending the LumberKings' lead to 4-2. Martinez was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Blake Gaskey (1-0) earned the win for Clinton, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five. Jake Weissenberger provided two innings of scoreless relief, giving up two hits and striking out two. Rayth Petersen closed the game in the ninth inning, securing his second save of the season without allowing a hit.

Justin Hackett (0-1) took the loss for Burlington, surrendering three runs on three hits over four innings. Brady Richards pitched four innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits, while Erik Kiewiet closed with a scoreless inning.

Clinton's offense was led by Grout, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double, and Martinez, who contributed an RBI single. Despite the loss, Burlington's Corey Boyette had a standout performance, going 3-for-4 with a triple.

The Clinton LumberKings have Tuesday off before hitting the road for a two-day road trip where they will play three games before returning home to NelsonCorp Field on Friday. The LumberKings play the Alton River Dragons for the final time this season on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Clinton will then travel to Normal to play in a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. as a rescheduled game from July 9. Fans can catch the action on PLTV or on 100.3 WCCI-FM.

