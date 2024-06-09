LumberKings Take Another Game by Mercy Rule In Final Exhibition Game of the Season

BURLINGTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (5-3) defeated the Burlington Bees (3-6) 16-3 in seven innings at Community Field on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Odeshoo led the LumberKings to victory with a 3-5 performance at the plate with five RBIs and two doubles. Bryan Belo contributed with two RBIs.

Odeshoo hit an RBI double to right field to put the LumberKings up 1-0 in the top of the first inning. The Bees responded in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to tie the game 1-1.

The LumberKings would score 15 unanswered runs from the third to the seventh inning. Odeshoo, in the top of the third, hit a two-RBI double to give Clinton a 3-1 lead. Karson Grout reached on an error and Odeshoo would score, 4-1 LumberKings.

In the fourth inning, Bryan Belo hit into a double play but recorded an RBI to increase the lead to 5-1. Ben Swails, Jesse Contreras, and Blake Timmons hit RBI singles to the outfield to take an 8-1 lead followed by Belo's RBI walk and a sac fly RBI by Odeshoo, 10-1.

In the sixth inning, JD Swarbrick reached on a throwing error allowing Ian Dittmer to score. A wild pitch followed and Contreras scored. Odeshoo continued to swing the bat well and hit another RBI single, 13-1. James Hackett completed the scoring in the sixth as he reached on another error with Belo and Timmons scoring, 15-1. The final run came in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Belo to take a 16-1 lead.

Burlington managed two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a RBI triple by Lance Akers. A throwing error on the play allowed Akers to score on his hit to right field to solidify the score at 16-3.

Burlington starter, Preston Kaufman, took the loss as he threw three innings allowing six hits, five runs, four earned, while walking two batters and striking out one.

Clinton's starter Garret Siemsen threw two innings allowing one hit, an earned run, with four walks and striking out four batters. Hayden Vickroy came in relief and took the win for his performance of four innings pitched. He struck out four batters without allowing a hit, walk, or run.

The LumberKings end their road trip 2-2 (3-3 including exhibition). Clinton return home to NelsonCorp Field on Tuesday, June 11, as they welcome the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes. This begins a four-day, five-game home stand that includes a makeup doubleheader against the Burlington Bees on June 12. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

