LumberKings Split Doubleheader with Pistol Shrimp

July 7, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release







PERU, Ill. - In the first game of the doubleheader at Schweickert Stadium, which resumed play in the bottom of the third inning on June 25, the Clinton LumberKings delivered a commanding performance, defeating the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10-3.

The LumberKings' offense came alive, with Will Stark leading the charge early. Stark went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run (on June 25) before Karson Grout took over as the designated hitter in the 5th inning. Grout contributed by going 1-for-3 with two runs and a walk.

Gage Franck hit a solo home run in the third inning, giving the LumberKings an early lead (on June 25). When play resumed, Clinton continued to build their advantage. In the fifth inning, Clay Jacobs doubled to center field, driving in another run, and Rayth Petersen singled to center, bringing home Clay Jacobs.

The Pistol Shrimp responded in the bottom half with a solo homer from Jack Johnston.

Clinton extended their lead in the sixth inning when Jesse Contreras singled to left field, driving in two more runs. The LumberKings sealed the game in the eighth inning with a double from Jalen Martinez, followed by Petersen's three-run homer to left-center.

Jimmy Burke and Ean DiPasquale controlled the mound for the LumberKings. Burke pitched two hitless innings, while DiPasquale (2-0) secured the win, pitching seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

The Pistol Shrimp managed only three runs, with two solo homers from Tyler Dorsch and Johnston.

Game 2:

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp rebounded with a 5-2 victory over the Clinton LumberKings.

The LumberKings struck first in the top of the first inning when Jaden Hackbarth scored on a stolen base attempt by Bryan Belo. However, the Pistol Shrimp quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Dorsch scored on a caught stealing attempt involving Kyle Gibson.

The Pistol Shrimp took the lead in the third inning when Gibson singled to center field, driving in two runs and putting Illinois Valley ahead 3-1. Finley Buckner extended the lead in the sixth inning with a two-run homer to left field, scoring Luke Smock.

The LumberKings attempted a comeback in the seventh inning, with Hackbarth grounding out to shortstop but driving in Byron Blaise to cut the lead to 5-2. However, the Pistol Shrimp's pitching staff held strong, with Jared Herzog (4-0) securing the win after five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight. Zach Kempe earned the save, pitching two innings and allowing one run.

Owen Brauch (0-1) took the loss for Clinton, allowing three runs on five hits over three innings, while striking out five. Despite their efforts, the LumberKings managed only four hits, struggling to find offensive momentum against the Pistol Shrimp's pitchers.

The LumberKings return to Peru, IL on Sunday for a third matchup against the Pistol Shrimp. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. Fans can tune into 100.3 WCCI-FM or watch LIVE with a PLTV subscription.

