LumberKings Split Doubleheader in O'Fallon

June 7, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release







O'FALLON, Mo. - The Clinton LumberKings (4-2) split a doubleheader with the O'Fallon Hoots (6-3) at CarShield Field on Thursday night. The LumberKings won game one 15-3 and were walked on in the bottom of the seventh 3-2 in game two.

The LumberKings scored 15 unanswered runs to take a 15-3 win over O'Fallon in game one. In game two, O'Fallon tied the game late 2-2 and scored in the bottom of the seventh on a play at the plate to take a 3-2 victory from the LumberKings.

Game 1:

The LumberKings scored three runs in the top of the second inning starting with RJ Sherwood's leadoff home run to right center field, hitting the top of the LumberKings locker room roof. Bryan Belo followed with an RBI double to right and Will Stark recorded an RBI ground out to take a 3-0 lead.

Clay Jacobs hit a sac fly RBI to left field to give Clinton a 4-0 lead after three innings. Stark hit his second RBI on a double down the left field line in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.

The LumberKings tied a Prospect League franchise record for most runs scored in an inning as 10 runs crossed the plate in the fifth inning. Jalen Martinez started the scoring with an RBI single to right field, followed by Belo's second RBI to make it a 7-0 game. Rayth Petersen walked with the bases loaded to make it 8-0. Chase Womack hit a two-RBI double to put the LumberKings into double digits, 10-0. Jacobs recorded another RBI on an infield RBI single. RJ Ruais, with the bases loaded hit a three-RBI double off the centerfield wall to take a 14-0 lead followed by Martinez's second at-bat in the inning with another RBI single to take a 15-0 lead.

O'Fallon responded late with a lackluster comeback attempt with their first run scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth inning. Two runs would score in the bottom of the event on a sac fly RBI and an RBI single to close out the game 15-3.

O'Fallon's starter, Connor McCaleb threw four innings while allowing six hits, five earned runs, two walks, six strikeouts and giving up one home run to give him the loss.

Clinton's starter, Jack Surdey took the win for his five innings of work. He allowed three hits, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts in his victory. Ian Dittmer came in for the final two innings of relief allowing four hits, three earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

Game 2:

In game two, the LumberKings scored twice in the top of the first inning with RJ Ruais scoring on a wild pitch and Karson Grout's RBI single to left field.

The Hoots would cut the lead in half on Zach Beatty's RBI ground out. Beatty would record his second RBI on an infield bunt single to tie the game, 2-2.

The LumberKings attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh but the go-ahead and insurance runners were stranded at second and third base.

O'Fallon walked it off on a fielder's choice as Andy Niebrugge hit a sharp chopper to RJ Ruais at first base. Ruais fired the ball to the plate just wide of Mason McCurdy and the winning run crossed the plate to give O'Fallon the win.

Clinton's starter Sam George threw four and two-thirds innings allowing three hits, two runs, one earned, three walks and eight strikeouts. George struck out the first five batters to start the game. Jake Weissenberger came in relief and took the loss for the final two innings and took the loss for his one and two-thirds innings of work here he allowed two hits, one earned run, no walks and two strikeouts.

O'Fallon's starter, Peter Underwood threw four innings allowing two hits, two runs, all unearned, one walk and four strikeouts. Markell Dixon took the win for his one inning of work where he walked three batters and struck out one.

The LumberKings travel to Illinois Valley on Friday to take on the Pistol Shrimp. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from June 7, 2024

LumberKings Split Doubleheader in O'Fallon - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.