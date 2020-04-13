LumberKings Offering Ballpark Food for Pickup

April 13, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) -The Clinton LumberKings are offering some of its ballpark menu items for pick up at NelsonCorp Field on Thursday, April 16 from noon to 6:00 pm.

On what would have been the regularly scheduled home opener, the LumberKings will be cooking up some ballpark favorites, including classics like the Garbage Pail, burgers, brats, hot dogs and much more.

Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2020

LumberKings Offering Ballpark Food for Pickup - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.