LumberKings' Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Pistol Shrimp

June 18, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release









Clinton LumberKings and Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on the field

() Clinton LumberKings and Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on the field()

PERU, Ill. - In a tightly contested game at Schweickert Stadium on Tuesday night, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (12-6) defeated the Clinton LumberKings (11-6) with a final score of 4-3.

A late comeback attempt by the LumberKings fell short after RJ Sherwood's two-run homer. Both teams faired well with both pitching staffs throwing well allowing just four total hits through six innings between both teams.

The LumberKings took an early lead in the 2nd inning. RJ Sherwood reached base and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Jalen Martinez, putting Clinton ahead 1-0. However, the Pistol Shrimp rallied in the 7th inning, scoring three runs off LumberKings starter Owen Coffman.

Will Ashley delivered a crucial RBI single, followed by an RBI single from Finley Buckner, and an RBI single by Jake Ferguson. Clinton's defense made a valiant effort, but the Pistol Shrimp's offense proved too potent.

Illinois Valley extended their lead to 4-1 in the 8th inning with another RBI single from Ashley, driving in Daniel Strohm, who had pinch-run for Pambos Nicoloudes. This run was unearned due to an error.

Clinton attempted a comeback in the 9th inning when Sherwood blasted a two-run homer off Joe Richardson to left field, bringing the LumberKings within one run. Despite this late surge, Richardson managed to close out the game, securing the save for the Pistol Shrimp.

On the mound, Illinois Valley's Josh Katz (1-0) earned the win with six innings of scoreless relief, striking out seven and allowing just three hits. Starter Evan Clark pitched the first two innings, giving up one run on no hits while walking one and striking out two. Richardson earned his first save despite allowing two runs in the final inning.

For the LumberKings, Coffman pitched six solid innings with six strikeouts but gave up three earned runs. Relievers Sam Lavin (1-2), who took the loss after giving up the lead and Kieran Bailey combined for two innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out four.

Despite the loss, standout performances for the LumberKings included Sherwood's 2-RBI homer and solid defensive work by the outfield. The Pistol Shrimp were led by Ashley's two RBIs and clutch hitting throughout the game.

The LumberKings are off on Wednesday before hosting a three-game series at NelsonCorp Field Illinois Valley will play in Clinton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The LumberKings will host the Cape Catfish on Friday and Saturday to end the homestand. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.