LumberKings First Stadium Event in 2020

May 26, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - Traditionally, the first event held at NelsonCorp Field is a baseball game. However - as 2020 has proven to be - nothing is normal anymore.

The very first event of the season will be this Saturday, May 30th, when the LumberKings host a live concert featuring the Unidynes at NelsonCorp Field.

The LumberKings will have the following social distancing rules in effect: - Each guest must have a mask to be worn at all times, with the exception of while eating or drinking. - Tables and seating spaces, along with indicators throughout the area will be set up to maintain a 6 foot distance between guests. - Guests are not to gather in groups of more than 10. - Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the entire area.

The entry gate located on 6th Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 4 pm with the Unidynes taking the stage at 5 pm.

The stage will be set-up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way to the Picnic Pavilion atop the bermed area in left field. Picnic tables and bar stools with half-tables will be available for seating. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair and/or blanket to use on the grassy-bermed area.

Admission is $5 for all ages. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and tobacco use of any kind is prohibited. Select souvenir merchandise will also be on sale that night near the entry gate.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2020

LumberKings First Stadium Event in 2020 - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.