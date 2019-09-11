LumberKings Drop Game One

September 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The Clinton LumberKings fell in Game One of the Midwest League Championship Series 2-1 to the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. A late home run by Nelson Maldonado was the difference for South Bend who moved to within two games of claiming a Midwest League title.

Clinton's only run of the night came against Cubs starter Kendall Graveman in the top of the first inning. Christopher Torres doubled to open the game and scored when the next batter Jose Devers singled into left field.

The 1-0 lead did not hold up as South Bend tied the score in the bottom of the second. Jake Slaughter singled to open the inning and Cole Roederer moved him to third when he reached on a two base throwing error from Torres. Two batters later, the inning looked come to an end with a tailor made double play ball. Instead, Torres fumbled the ball and got just one out, allowing Slaughter to score the tying run from third.

Clinton starter Remey Reed (0-1) turned in seven strong innings of work and was the tough luck loser. He allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits while walking none and striking out four.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when Nelson Maldonado homered to open the inning and put the Cubs on top for good.

South Bend added to their lead with another unearned run in the bottom of the eighth.

Clinton put two runners on in the top of the ninth but got no closer as Cubs closer Brian Glowicki earned the save with two shutout innings of work.

The LumberKings will meet the South Bend Cubs in Game Two of the Midwest League Championship Series on Thursday night at Four Winds Field. Clinton will throw Jake Walters (7-4, 2.35) against Cubs lefty Faustino Carrera (8-7, 3.62). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. (CDT) with the pregame show with Erik Oas beginning at 5:50 (CDT) on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

Midwest League Championship Series tickets for game three in Clinton are on sale NOW. Ticket prices for playoff games remain the same as the regular season. $8 for adult general admission, $7 for student/senior/military general admission, and $9 for box seats. Fans who purchase tickets in advance of game day receive a $1 discount.

